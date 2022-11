Share this article

A report on crime statistics has been released by Police Minister Bheki Cele for the period between July and September of this year.

There were over 10 000 rape reports to the police during this period, and over 4 300 perpetrators were arrested.

“Despite being closer to celebrating the global 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign on Friday, women continue to be victims of violent crimes,” Cele said.

