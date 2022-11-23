CRIME STATS | 10,000 rape cases opened between July and September

Police minister Bheki Cele has decried the number of crimes committed against women.

Releasing the latest crime stats for the period between July and September, Cele said the rate at which women are abused, violated and killed in South Africa remains worrying and unacceptable; many are killed by the people they know, people they love and trust.

“Over 13,000 women were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm between July and September; 1,277 women were victims of attempted murder; and 989 women were murdered during this reporting period,” Cele said.

The minister also said more than 10,000 rape cases were opened with the police between July and September this year.