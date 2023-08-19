CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June

Share this article

Forty more women and 50 children were killed between April and June 2023 than in the corresponding period the previous year, dealing a blow to the fight to tackle violence against women and children.

This was revealed by police top brass, led by police minister Bheki Cele, during the presentation of crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year to parliament’s police portfolio committee on Friday.

The latest statistics show contact crimes (against the person) increased during the quarter, except murder and sexual offences, which saw a marginal decrease of 3.1% and 2% respectively.

A total of 6,228 murder cases were reported, down from 6,424 during the same period last year, while sexual offences cases came in at 11,616, down from 11,855.

The contact crimes category with the highest increase was assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), which went up to 37,491 from 34,635. This was followed by common robbery, which came in at 11,404 from 10,565.

In the sexual offences category, rape dropped by 2.8%, with 9,252 cases registered, down from 9,516 during the same period in 2022. Sexual assault and contact sexual offences also decreased.

Attempted sexual assault was the only subcategory to see an increase, with 510 cases reported, from 416. This marked a 22.6% increase.

In crimes against women, the statistics show murder cases went up by 4.7%. This means 40 more women were murdered, up from 855. Attempted murders also saw a significant increase, with 238 more cases registered, from 1,179 — a 20.2% increase. Assault GBH cases clocked in at 12,872 from 11,734 — a 9.7% increase.

Murders of children increased by 20.6%, with 293 children murdered, up from 243 during the same period last year. This translates to 50 more children killed over a three-month period.

Attempted murders increased by 15.3%, with 354 cases registered from 307 in the same period last year, while assault GBH against children dropped by 6%. This is a decrease to 1,432 from 1,524 cases.

Cele also provided an update on the police’s operation Shanela, an expansion of Gauteng’s Okae Molao operations.

He confirmed about 7,000 people had been arrested, but the concern for police was the arrest of illegal foreigners’ police could not link to crimes due to fingerprints and DNA issues.

Source: TimesLIVE