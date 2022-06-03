Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
CRIME STATS | Sexual offences up by 13.7%

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of the year increased by 13.7% to 13,799, an increase of 1,666 from the same time last year.

The quarterly crime stats will be announced by police minister Bheki Cele at noon on Friday after the preliminary report was released to parliament in the morning.

The stats compare lockdown level 1 this year with lockdown level 3 in 2021.

The stats only include information reported to police.

Rape cases increased by 13.7% to 10818, an increase of 1,300 from the same time last year.

Sexual assault cases stood at 2,165 (a 13.4% increase), attempted sexual assault at 547 (up by 26.3%) and 269 contact sexual offences were up by 1.1% on the same time last year.

Source: TimesLIVE


