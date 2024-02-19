Crime stats showcase small victories but even greater flaws

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has released the latest quarterly crime statistics, indicating that more than 7,700 people have been murdered in SA.

While the statistics largely paint a similar circumstance as previous crime statistics report, with an increase in murders, an increase in robberies, and a decrease in sexually related crimes.

According to criminologist Guy Lamb, while there have been positive movements towards curtailing certain forms of crime, the news being broadcast is not as positive as what is being painted by the Department of Police.

“It’s not any positive news really; the statisticians within the SAPS also suggested that they’ve been doing some positive things in terms of economic related crimes, which has been important work, but what has been happening generally across South Africa is that we have seen increases,” said Lamb.

Speaking on the Western Cape, Cele highlighted the anomaly of gang violence, which has seen the province contribute over 70% of gang related crimes to the national statistics.

Answering the question of why there is such a major difference between the Western Cape Province and the rest of the nation, Lazette Lancaster, manager of the South African Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub of the Institute for Security Studies’ Justice and Violence Prevention Programme, argues that the problem requires a multifaceted approach, which is presently lacking.

“It takes a very long time for the organised crime syndicates to drive the large proportion of violence in the Western Cape. The problem comes in that when you arrest kingpins, which has happened, there might be contestation for their territory. So, it needs a multidisciplinary measure to dismantle these networks,” said Lancaster.

These ‘networks’ come further into play when analysing the expansion of organised crime, which has notoriously infiltrated the housing sector through rackets, with Lancaster arguing this has been growing since the COVID-19 pandemic: “What we have noticed since 2017, but especially since COVID, is this uptick in organised crime syndicates. We hear about extortion, corruption, and the construction mafia, so what we are seeing is the entrenchment and proliferation of gangs. This increase has been seen in the traditional gang areas, but in other areas as well, with these younger gangs becoming more and more violent with an increase in guns in traditional gang areas.”

For Lancaster, while more effort needs to be made to conduct good policing and invest further into the effort to fight crime, conversations need to be had on grassroots efforts to rectify the problem within communities that creates the circumstances for organised crime to thrive.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm