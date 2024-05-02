Crime surge in Strandfontein: CPF raises alarm

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) has sounded the alarm over a recent surge in crime, citing a spate of shootings, drug houses, and thefts plaguing the area. CPF chairperson, Sandy Schuter, provided an update on the situation on Thursday, expressing concern over the escalating violence.

“We’ve experienced a series of shooting incidents for about three to four consecutive weeks,” said Schuter. “In one night on the border of Strandfontein and Phillipi, three people were shot at a house known as ‘the Farmhouse,’ which is run by gangsters.”

Schuter highlighted the growing prevalence of drug and gang-related activities, along with a concerning trend of stolen water meters within the community. However, she commended the efforts of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in responding to these challenges.

“I have to commend SAPS. Their response has been tremendous,” Schuter remarked. “We have witnessed several raids on problematic houses, resulting in successful arrests. Once arrests were made, the area became quieter.”

Schuter acknowledged unemployment as a contributing factor to the rise in crime and emphasized the need for additional resources to address the situation effectively.

“At the moment, we do not have the luxury of having two vehicles on the road,” Schuter lamented. “The CPF has reached out to the provincial commission for assistance but has yet to receive a response.”

Contrary to misconceptions about Strandfontein being an affluent area, Schuter stressed that the community faces similar challenges as others, albeit with different approaches to tackling them. She highlighted the importance of community involvement in combating crime, especially in light of recent murders.

“We’ve had two murders of residents in our precinct within those three weeks, with little attention drawn to them,” Schuter stated. “The CPF is actively engaging residents to support our efforts in curbing crime, as police resources alone are insufficient.”

