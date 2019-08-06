Criminal charges laid against Mkhwebane

Share this article

















The civil society group, Accountability Now, has confirmed that it has opened a criminal case against the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The group’s director, Paul Hoffman, has accused Mkhwebane of perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

This is in relation to one of her findings in the ABSA-Reserve Bank matter that she lost with costs in the Constitutional Court last week.

“We have laid a criminal charges with SAPS. The charges are perjury and defeating the ends of justice. They both arise out of the findings of the Constitutional Court. It’s up to the NPA to decide whether a charge of perjury is sufficient. It’s also considerable that they will read into the findings that have been made, an attempt by her to defeat the ends of justice.”

(Source: SABC News)

