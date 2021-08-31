CSA Announce SA Emerging squad

Share this article

















Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a 16- player squad for the South African Emerging Women inbound tour against Thailand Women starting on Sunday.

The team includes batter, Andrie Steyn, and all-rounder Micaela Andrews from Western Province and South Western Districts respectively, who have previously been selected for the Momentum Proteas side and a host of players who impressed during training camps under the watchful eye of head coach Dinesha Devnarain.

All matches are scheduled to take place in Potchefstroom at Senwes Park in a bio-secure environment, a welcome return of international women’s cricket fixtures to this venue for the first time since 2019.

“We believe that we are well prepared for this upcoming series against a rapidly improving Thai side,” Devnarain said after the squad was announced. “We have worked hard as a team and made good progress on our recent tour to Zimbabwe, but now we go directly to a high-level competition against a side that is on the rise in women’s cricket.

“This series as is the case with others we have played this year will allow these players to experience cricket at a different level and will play an important role in their ongoing development as future Momentum Proteas players. The plan is not just to win our games, but also to expose our young players to the ever-growing demands of international cricket.”

The first match of the series will take place on Sunday, 5 September.

Squad: Andrie Steyn (captain, WP), Annerie Dercksen (FS), Faye Tunnicliffe (WP), Saraah Smith (WP), Palesa Mapoo (CGL), Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo), Delmi Tucker (WP), Micaela Andrews (SWD), Leah Jones (WP), Nobulumko Baneti (Border), Jane Winster (SWD), Khayakazi Mathe (Border), Nicole De Klerk (KZN), Alyssa Erxleben (NW), Kgomotso Rapoo (CGL), Khushi Mistry (Limpopo)

Itinerary -September 2021

Sun 05 1st Women’s One Day South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Tue 07 2nd Women’s One Day South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Thu 09 3rd Women’s One Day South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Sat 11 4th Women’s One Day South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Mon 13 5th Women’s One Day South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Thu 16 1st Women’s T20 South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Fri 17 2nd Women’s T20 South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Sun 19 3rd Women’s T20 South Africa Emerging Thailand Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Photo courtesy CSA