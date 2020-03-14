CT Big Walk postponed, several events cancelled over Covid19 concern

Share this article

















The local tourism entertainments and events sectors are beginning to bare the brunt of the Co-VID 19 pandemic fears, as bookings are being withdrawn, tourist numbers dropping and major events being postponed or cancelled.

Several highly anticipated events in Cape Town and across the globe have been put on hold for fears of the virus spreading. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a ‘pandemic’ on Thursday, following a rise in infections and the viruses reach to more than 120 different countries.

It comes as Health minister Zweli Mhkize announced late on Friday that eight more patients tested positive for the virus, bringing the South Africa’s total number of infections 24. All the patients, in four provinces, caught the infection while travelling abroad. Mkhize said they are in isolation and are being monitored. Efforts are underway to track those they were in contact with. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has 10 patients, the Western Cape has three, and Mpumalanga has one.

Western Cape’s latest cases include a 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria has tested positive and a 45-year-old male who had travelled to Italy. According to the school one of the new cases is a united Herzlia school parent who has tested positive. Herzlia closed eight campuses when it suspected the coronavirus infection. It has, however, not been confirmed whether the parent is the old mutual employee who has contracted the virus.

Old mutual has meanwhile placed a ban on all non-critical international travel for its employees following one of them testing positive for the coronavirus after returning from abroad. The company said the employee is currently in self-quarantine along with all other employees that came in contact with the person.

Among the big events that have been cancelled or postponed include the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. The largest music event in Sub-Saharan Africa would have taken place on the last weekend of this month. The organisers said the decision to postpone was taken as a precautionary public health measure. Jazz lovers have been referred to the Jazz Festival’s website for questions and the refund of tickets.

The Cape Epic, which was due to start on Sunday, was also postponed. The week-long cycling event usually starts on Table Mountain and concludes in Paarl.

The highly anticipated Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk, has also been postponed until further notice. The executive committee took the collective decision to postpone the 20th anniversary event, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 22 March

Breaking the news on VOC on Friday evening, Executive member Dawood Parker said the decision was taken in the “public interest and to ensure the health and safety of our community”.

“At a meeting just held with all our stakeholders, including our sponsors and media partners, we reached consensus that a postponement is prudent in light of the health risks posed by possible exposure to COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus.

“Our decision is also informed by the opinion of relevant health professionals and is consistent with the World Health Organisation guidelines.”

“As an Exco, we are excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with the very community that has made the event an iconic one.

The intention of the Cape Town Big Walk is to raise funds for beneficiaries in the health, education and community development. Despite this postponement, we remain committed to honour this undertaking.”

“The exco has sincerely apologised for any inconvenience to the public. All entries are still valid for the future event. The committee is liaising with the City of Cape Town and sponsors to confirm a new date which will be shared with the public.”

Watch the Big Walk social media pages for announcements or listen to VOC for updates.

Earlier, Afrikaburn, a festival in the Tankwa Karoo, was also cancelled. In addition, the Bushfire Festival in Eswatini was pulled from the calendar. An international rugby series featuring the national under-20 teams of Georgia and Argentina, as well as the junior Boks, set to take place in South Africa in April.

As of Saturday morning, the pandemic claimed the lives of 5 438 people, while 145,870 are infected and 72 551 had fully recovered

VOC

