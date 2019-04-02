CT Big Walk promises to be a thrilling day for the entire family

By Anees Teladia

The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk is just around the corner and will see participants experiencing a fun-filled day complete with a scenic route, live entertainment, food stalls and a prize-giving ceremony!

This year, the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk has brought on an exciting new event for those running enthusiasts who may find walking a bit too slow.

The event therefore includes a 10KM Walk, 5KM Walk and an 8KM Fun Run.

According to Cape Town Big Walk chairperson, Dawood Esack, the [8KM Fun Run] event was supposed to start at 06:30AM. However, due to certain safety considerations the event will in fact start at 07:30AM.

“We appeal to those runners – come along. Come and compete with one another. Encourage the novices. Ultimately all the funds go to the beneficiaries (other than the operational expenses),” said Esack.

“People can also double up. Run and enter the walk as well!”

Big Walk marketing manager Dr Ilyaas Parker said the event has grown tremendously over the years and accordingly, that growth extends to the goodie bag.

Participants are advised not to underestimate the goodie bag.

“Four years ago, the City of Cape Town accredited the walk as the third biggest social sporting event on the City calendar – after the internationally attended Two Oceans Marathon and the Argus Cycle Tour,” said Dr Parker.

“Items in the goodie bag have been carefully chosen through good, constructive thought. There are consumables and non-consumables – items moms can use for many a year to come. It’s a good, mixed bag with complete value for children and parents. It’s a fabulous goodie bag. It will be a pride acquisition.”

Wholesun Bread’s Shaboodien Roomanay commented on the magnitude of the event and how confident he is in the event management.

“The Cape Town Big Walk is such a huge event,” said Roomanay.

“We are very proud to be associated with this event. The organisers have almost perfected the way in which they manage it.” “Up to 25 000 people participate. We don’t see how you cannot support an event of this nature.”

Roomanay appealed to the city to come and support the worthy cause.

“We are asking people to come in their thousands. Speak to neighbours and family. Come and support this event. Come and join us.”

“The contents of the goodie bags are definitely worth more than R100, so your R40 entry almost doubles and triples in value – aside from all the other free things you receive!”

The beneficiaries of the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk are: The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, PinkDrive and Al Ikhlaas Academia Library.

The public can purchase entries at the VOC, Tekkie Town in Vangate Mall, Kenilworth Centre, Taz Boutique, Winners Supermarket, Spitfire in Kromboom, the Islamic Library in Gatesville, Honey’s Stationery & Print and the Academia Library. You can also visit the Cape Town Big Walk office at 3 Mavis Road, Rylands Estate.

