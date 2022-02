The notorious ‘’Bin Killer’’ has abandoned his bail application at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court after hundreds of people signed a petition opposing his release.

Gavin ‘’Nanganang’’ Manuel will also face rape charges following the vicious attack on an 18-year-old relative of his murdered girlfriend Elene Lino.

Manual was caught with Elene’s body after it was discovered in a bin. The case was postponed to 5 May for further investigation.