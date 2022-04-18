CT Disaster Management requests help for destitute Langa residents following fire

Share this article

The Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre says it has requested that the provincial Human Settlements Department assist in the rebuilding of homes for residents of the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.

It follows a fire that destroyed around 300 dwellings on the Cape Flats at the weekend, leaving 1 200 people homeless.

“Our concern now is to get the community back on their feet and start rebuilding, but that matter will be addressed at a later stage. From a disaster management perspective, we have made an application to the leadership. So talks are under way with Human Settlements and hopefully we will be able to support the community in terms of providing starter kits to rebuild,” says Charlotte Powell, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson.

Fire at Langa informal settlement leaves over 1 200 displaced:

