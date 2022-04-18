Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CT Disaster Management requests help for destitute Langa residents following fire

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre says it has requested that the provincial Human Settlements Department assist in the rebuilding of homes for residents of the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.

It follows a fire that destroyed around 300 dwellings on the Cape Flats at the weekend, leaving 1 200 people homeless.

“Our concern now is to get the community back on their feet and start rebuilding, but that matter will be addressed at a later stage. From a disaster management perspective, we have made an application to the leadership. So talks are under way with Human Settlements and hopefully we will be able to support the community in terms of providing starter kits to rebuild,” says Charlotte Powell, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson.

 

Fire at Langa informal settlement leaves over 1 200 displaced:

Source: SABC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.