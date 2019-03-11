CT girls take on Cycle Tour for little Ali

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is one of the toughest cycling races in the world, but it seemed like a small feat for two brave and big-hearted Cape Town girls who took on the challenge with gusto. On Sunday, 11-year-old Aalia Brey and her 12-year-old cousin Nabeelah participated in the 109km race on a tandem bike – all for a good cause.

Through assisting Planet Mercy South Africa, the girls used the race to raise awareness and to raise funds for a very special boy, Ali Kamaldien, who has been diagnosed with T Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia. On Friday, 4-year-old Ali underwent a bone marrow biopsy, a lumber puncture and chemotherapy. Ali is the grandson of VOC presenter Ayesha Laatoe. Aalia says Ali’s story was close to their heart.

“We were very sad about the news of little Ali’s illness and we really wanted to help him. All the treatment he has to go through made us very sad,” says Aalia, a Grade 6 learner at Islamia College.

This was the girls’ second time participating in the event, and this time, they did the full 109 kilometres. The girls trained by spinning indoors daily for 30 minutes and took time out over weekends to do 3-hour practice rides. The girls cycled alongside their fathers, who gave them moral support along the way. Upon crossing the finishing line, Aalia says she felt a sense of relief and was “happy”.

“The wind made it harder than last year, but it was still fun. We had smooth riding,” she says.

Aalia says it’s important for children to get involved in charitable causes.

“It makes you feel good after assisting the needy. You feel like you’ve made a small difference in their lives.”

She appealed to VOC listeners to donate the cause.

“The response has been good, but we want to appeal to the VOC listeners to donate. If they cannot, they, we ask that they make dua for Ali.”

Planet Mercy South Africa is a social welfare and charity non-profit organisation. VOC

