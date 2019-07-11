CT hifz student tackles cycling championship

Share this article

















By Rukaya Mosavel

A young and aspiring hifth student’s passion for cycling has earned him a spot in the Union Cyclist International Junior World championship in Germany in August. Mirsab Jordan, a student of the Quran, who is just 17 years old, is in his fourth year and ten juz hafith. He said its challenging to balance a sport and studying the Quran.

“Cycling takes up some time and then I have to sit with the Quran as well. I just try to fit in where I can at night, go to classes and during the day I’ll do my training,” said Jordan.

The avid teenager is invested in cycling and that it is “more than just a hobby” to him.

“I participated in South African track championships. I represented South Africa at African continental track champs already. I take it very serious,” added Jordan.

Jordan has been selected to present South Africa in the Union Cyclist International Junior Track World Championship after winning a cycling event at South African track champs. The South African track champs is a prestigious event held each year for the cycling discipline. The event crowns the National Champion in their chosen discipline, according to their gender and age groups.

“I won the event there. And I just got the notice that I’ve been selected to represent South Africa at the junior world track championship,” added Jordan.

His mother Shaheeda Jordan said that they want to accommodate and support him all the way. To do this, they have raised a fundraiser to support their son.

“I want him to fulfil his dreams, and this was one of his dreams. I have arranged a fundraising for him in a form of a breakfast. Everything is self-funded. He will be going away for ten days. Because its self-funded, it is quite a lot of money. Hence, we want to ask people to support our fundraiser and support Mirsab in the process,” said mother Shaheeda.

The fundraiser is scheduled for the 27th of July 9:30am at Masjidul Kareem Hall in 11th Avenue, Eagle Park. Call 073 283 4487 for more information.

VOC

