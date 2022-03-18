CT law enforcement officer sentenced to ten years’ for double murder

Share this article

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a Cape Town law enforcement officer, Morne Horn, to ten years’ direct imprisonment for the 2020 double murder of an undercover police official and a suspect.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says Horn was found guilty of murdering an undercover cop making a drug bust, and a homeless man. Judge Matthew Francis rejected Horn’s defence that he had thought his life was in danger.

The matter has been postponed to the 12th of next month, for leave to appeal and a formal bail application.

VOC