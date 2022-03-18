Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CT law enforcement officer sentenced to ten years’ for double murder

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a Cape Town law enforcement officer, Morne Horn, to ten years’ direct imprisonment for the 2020 double murder of an undercover police official and a suspect.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says Horn was found guilty of murdering an undercover cop making a drug bust, and a homeless man. Judge Matthew Francis rejected Horn’s defence that he had thought his life was in danger.

The matter has been postponed to the 12th of next month, for leave to appeal and a formal bail application.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.