22 January 2019 / 15 Jammad-ul-Awwal 1440

CT learner recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school

By on News, VOC News

An investigation is underway at a school in Bishop Lavis after a Grade 10 learner was stabbed by a matric student on Monday morning.

The Grade 10 learner is currently in a stable condition in hospital .

The provincial Education Department’s Jessica Shelver said the learner involved in the incident will be suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

“The alleged perpetrator who is 17-years-old reportedly stabbed the victim just below the ribcage,” she said.

Shelver said the family  of the victim confirmed that they  will lay charges against the learner.

“The principal is investigating what led to the incident and disciplinary action will be taken in line with the school’s code of conduct,” said Shelver.

