CT man found with various drugs worth R100k

A 49-year old man has been arrested in Cape Town on charges of dealing in drugs worth an estimated R100k.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says members of the central police station were doing visible patrols, stop and searches and focusing on Long Street night clubs for extortion, when they noticed a vehicle in DF Malan Street, with a very suspicious looking occupant in it.

Upon searching the vehicle, members found five packets of hydro dagga, “CAT” cocaine in capsules and Ecstasy tablets. He was arrested on the spot and the drugs were handed in as exhibits for safe-keeping. He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Van Wyk says police will oppose the bail application.

Source: SABC News