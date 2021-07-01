CT mayor accused of flouting covid-19 regulations after hosting event

Share this article

















According to reports, GOOD Party Secretary-General Brett Herron has laid a criminal complaint against the Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, for allegedly flouting Covid regulations.

This follows the celebration of the Mayoral Community Service Awards at the Civic Centre on Tuesday.

The event was attended by award recipients and councilors in person, where attendees were given take-aways instead of a sit down meal.

It comes despite President Cyril ramaphosa’s announcement of a two week ban on all gatherings under Alert Level 4 regulations, which kicked on Monday, amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country.

Herron has labelled incompetent and called on him to resign, urging the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate the matter swiftly.

“The Mayor doesn’t appear to understand that the regulations prohibit all social, political and other gatherings regardless of how those who attend eat their meals. The Mayor’s conduct in proceeding with the events was irresponsible, reckless and dangerous. His actions placed the City’s speedy pathway out of this relatively hard lockdown in jeopardy, and risked a delayed reopening of businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector,” Herron said in a statement.