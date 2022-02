Share this article

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the Mother City is working to be the first load-shedding-free city in South Africa.

The metro yesterday announced the launch of new tenders to procure 300 megawatts of renewable energy from independent power producers. Hill-Lewis says for the city’s economy and businesses to grow, residents require a stable and secure electricity supply.

The mayor says the city plans to have solar photovoltaic constructed and connected in the next four years.