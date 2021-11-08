CT officials condemn destructive Guy Fawkes celebration

Cape Town officials have condemned the violent behaviour seen during Guy Fawkes celebrations on Friday, and the illegal discharge of fireworks over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town’s Public Emergency Communication Centre received hundreds of calls.

This includes a distress call from an elderly man reportedly thrown out of his chair in Lavender Hill. Metro police also report a group of children attacking a WasteMart truck in Macassar, pelting staff and the vehicle with balloons containing paint and other liquids.

The SPCA reported a spike in calls for injured or deceased animals.

Police spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officials managed to crack down on illegal fireworks sales, however unneeded intimidation, violence and destructive behaviour remains a problem.