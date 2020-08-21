CT Police appeal for info after body of Nomvuzo Atoll, 22, found in Phillipi

Share this article

















Local authorities have appealed to the public to come forward with any information which could assist them in unpacking the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in the Phillipi area.

An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Philippi on Thursday morning. It was later revealed that the body was that of a missing 22-year old Nomvuzo Atoli, a local hairstylist with aspirations to study at University.

Police spokesperson sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the Atoll’s body was discovered at a dumping site, by community members. It was also confirmed that Atoll head sustained injuries to her head.

The community had expressed shock and fear, given that the woman was reportedly found in Albert Luthuli Street, not far from where 17-year-old Amahle Quku lived. Quku’s rape and murder had shocked the country and came amid heightened calls for government to tackle gender-based violence in June.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in relation to the incident, after Quku’s naked body was found in Browns Farm.

Anyone with information can contact SAPS on 08600 10111

VOC