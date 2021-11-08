CT police make several arrests for possession of illegal firearms, drugs, hijacking

Share this article

















Several suspects are expected in court on Monday, on charges including possession of illegal firearms, drugs, ammunition and hijacking in Cape Town.

On Saturday, officers arrested three suspects, aged between 20 and 27, in Klapmuts, after the vehicle they were in was linked to hijacking. A 9mm firearm, mandrax and tik were found on the suspects.

“On Saturday, 06 November 2021 three suspects aged between 20 and 27 were arrested during the afternoon in Klapmuts by the Winelands highway patrol team after a Toyota Tazz that was hijacked in Kraaifontein earlier in the day, was spotted. The vehicle was pulled over on the R44 close to the Klapmuts shopping centre and both the vehicle and the suspects were searched. A 9mm firearm, mandrax and tik were found on the suspects and the vehicle was positively linked to the hijacking. The suspects will appear on charges of hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearm and drugs.”

The same day, two 23-year-old males in possession of a gun were also found in a hijacked Toyota Corolla in Samora Machel.

“Members deployed in the Samora Machel SAPS precinct doing high density patrols responded to an all points broadcast of a Toyota Corolla hijacked in the area earlier in the day. They noticed the suspicious vehicle in the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement area, stopped and searched it and found a 9mm pistol with three rounds in the vehicle.”

“On further investigation it was discovered that this was the same vehicle that was hijacked within the precinct earlier from a complainant. The two males were arrested and will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrates Court once charged.”

On Sunday, three suspects, aged 19, 33 and 36 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Delft.

“The firearm, a .38 special and the ammunition were seized by the members and handed in as exhibit. The suspects are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court once charged.”

Police say the firearms seized will be sent for forensic examination in order to determine if they were used during previous reported firearms related offences.

