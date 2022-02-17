CT police sergeants face corruption charges after demanding money from intimate couple

Share this article

Two police sergeants stationed at Cape Town Central police station are expected in court today after soliciting a bribe from an intimate couple. According to police, officers accused a couple of indecency for “romancing in their vehicle” on Table Mountain Road in December. The Anti-Corruption Unit investigated after they were made to pay an amount to avoid arrest.

“On Wednesday, 16 February 2022 members of the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two police sergeants stationed at Cape Town Central police station on corruption charges. It is alleged that the suspects approached a couple on Table Mountain Road romancing in their vehicle. The couple was accused of public indecency and was made to pay an amount to avoid arrest. The arrests followed after an investigation after the incident occurred on 14 December 2021,” said Sergeant Siyabonga Dyantyi.

VOC