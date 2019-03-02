CT residents help themselves after SAB truck loses its load

Residents near Kuils River treated themselves to a load of beer on Friday afternoon when a South African Breweries (SAB) truck lost its load between Stellenbosch Arterial Road and the R300.

Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said they were informed that the truck had lost its load and residents were looting beer.

“The load must have just shifted and started falling off,” Coleman said.

He said the road was fully cleared at around 17:15.

SAB director of communications Refilwe Masemola confirmed that the brewery company was aware of the incident and described it as “unfortunate”.

Masemola said the driver had travelled from Stellenbosch and while turning on the R300, lost part of his load.

“All our drivers do undertake a stringent safety training and road traffic management training system and this was an unfortunate error and the road has since been cleared,” she said.

Masemola said about six pallets of beer were looted.

The rest of the crates were empty, she said.

(Source: News24)

