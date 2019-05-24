CT street ‘boekas’ bring Ramadan to life

Ramadan in Cape Town has come alive through the popular street iftaar, which has become a catalyst for community mobilisation and change. Beautiful images of streets lined with white paper, iftaar meals and residents engaging in conversation has been inspiring to see. The street iftaar has become somewhat of a phenomenon in Cape Town and truly shows the spirit of unity, neighbourliness, generosity and love which underpins this sacred month. As locals start reclaiming their neighbourhood, these events have spurred on a form of social consciousness that highlights the deep-seated poverty, social ills and prejudice in our communities.

The trend was inspired by the community of Bo-Kaap, who held its first street boeka last year, as means to bring the community together for one common cause –the preservation of the area’s rich cultural and religious traditions. The idea of a street iftaar was spurred on by a movement of Bo-Kaap youth activists, who had started protests to highlight gentrification. One of these activists, Shafwaan Laubscher, who is now with the Bo-Kaap Collective, says the popularity of these streets gatherings has been phenomenal.

“I am totally amazed and pleased at the scale at which these street boekas are taking off and taking place all over our hoods,” he says.

“It’s amazing to see our communities coming together irrespective of race, culture and religion and that was exactly the intention when the Boekas were launched. It’s a form of peaceful protests to galvanise our communities irrespective of the situations they are faced with day to day.”

Bo-Kaap’s street iftaar earlier this month drew hundreds of people, many from other areas. For the Bo-Kaap Collective, many Muslims had come to stand in solidarity with residents, who had achieved a significant victory with the government’s announcement that 19 historic sites would be granted national heritage status. Many residents never thought the declaration would have happened within the space of one year.

“I definitely think that our communities can leverage off the momentum and harmony these boekas are giving off. If we look at all the boekas held thusfar, it was hugely popular and well supported by all. We definitely need to harness these positive energies to further unite our communities.”

In Parkwood, an area riddled with crime, gangsterism and drug abuse, the street boeka, albeit for only a few hours, is a short escape from the community’s social problems. A street boeka held last Saturday drew 4000 people, from Masjidul Sabr to Masjidul Nur, spanning 700 metres across Blackbird Avenue. Metro-police officials were deployed to the area and the roads were closed off to traffic for the safety of residents.

Parkwood activist Rashaad Allen, who works to rehabilitate gangsters and drug addicts, initiated the street boeka to bring unity to the community. He mobilised imams in the area to help mobilise the residents to the streets.

“The community members brought nothing. The elderly brought their chairs or crates along and utterly enjoyed themselves. They walked away with so much akni and soup to take home. When the athaan went off, there were still bakkies delivering akni and other food. Our sponsors really listened to our cry for help,” he related.

“After Maghrib, I saw Christians sweeping the streets. And after Taraweeh, there wasn’t one paper or foam cup in the street. That for me, was a sign of unity that Cape Flats community can achieve.”

Allen believes communities should use these gatherings as a launch pad for greater community mobilization projects.

“Our ulema must take advice from people on the ground. Sometimes, people like community leaders and activists know the community on a greater level.

Imams must use the khutbah to raise current concerns and they must be prepared to work with other faiths to improve the society. Communication must be open.”

Meanwhile, several areas will host street iftaar events this weekend, among them Kalsteenfontein and Beacon Valley in Mitchell’s Plain. Shaykh Achmat Sedick from Al-Markaz Al Islami Masjid in Kalksteenfontein said through the holy month they hosted many feeding schemes, but this Ramadan, they wanted to bring communities together. The street boeka will take place outside the masjid on Saturday 25th June and security will be on guard.

“We have invited non-Muslims, the local church and the ward councillor to share in the beauty of iftaar. This is a da’wah effort and it shows the principal of sharing and community spirit,” said Shaykh Achmat.

“We want to demonstrate that as communities, we are working together.”

Comments

comments