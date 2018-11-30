CTIEC hosts graduation ceremony

The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) hosted the graduation and certification of Ulama, Imams and Huffaath at the Ebrahim Karim Hall on Wednesday.

This year saw nine graduates, in addition to awarding 410 students on their achievements for the 2018 academic year. The ceremony was attended by principal Moulana Syed Imraan Ziyaee, Deputy Principal Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari among others.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’aan by Qari Sahebzada Uwais ul Malik Luqmanvi, which was followed by a nasheed performance by the Quloobul Aaashiqeen group.

Moulana Ismail Hazarvi delivered a keynote speech and congratulated the CTIEC on its achievements and development of its faculties.

Head of the West Coast Ulama Sheikh Riefat Carolus pledged all the madressas and masaajid of the West Coast with the CTIEC.

“Parents should be proud of your children, Allah choose for them to be learning this Deen, he made dua tha Allah grants the Institution with Barakah,” said president of World Organisation of Al Azhar Graduates (SA) Sheikh Zaid Fataar Al Azhari.

The highlight of the evening was the ‘Datarbandi Ceremony’ where graduates were crowned with a turban as form of certification by senior Ulama.

“As we celebrate today this batch of distinguished graduates, we are witnessing an important milestone in the history of our beloved Institution after 8 years of existence. The people of Cape Town and its residents have shown a unique loyalty and show of support to the CTIEC over the years, this has indeed allowed us to reach a Milestone of graduating Ulama who will serve the various communities,” said CTIEC spokesperson Ridhwaan Mohamad.

Mufti Akbar Hazarvi concluded by saying that supporting the CTIEC is a form of Sadaqah.

“Learners and the community is indeed lucky and it is a great favour of Allah that they are at a centre run under the leadership of the Ashraaf Ahlulbayt (Descendants of Nabi) and when a graduate serves you will continuously receive reward in the court of Allah.”

