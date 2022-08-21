Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Curbing alcohol abuse- liquor traders’ responsibility

The Liquor Traders Association says while alcohol abuse remains one of the biggest contributors to crime in South Africa – the public has an equal responsibility to curb the crisis.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics on Friday – showing very high contact crime in communities with many liquor outlets.

The statistics show that between April and June, 227 people lost their lives in places of entertainment, such as taverns, pubs and bars.

Meanwhile, 749 murder cases were recorded by police where liquor was involved.

The association’s convenor, Lucky Ntimane says the fight against crime and substance abuse needs to be a collective effort.

“We also need to emphasise and caution that there are issues that emanate from alcohol are only those that come from the irresponsible usage of alcohol and the abuse thereof. We continue to call on liquor traders to exercise caution…and ensure that they do so in a responsible way.”

Ntimane has also called for more safety measures to protect patrons.

“We have seen the numbers with regards to rape where 1,212 of the rapes committed in the period were because of alcohol, but also the assault with grievous bodily harm – over 4 000 of those cases, alcohol was present.”


