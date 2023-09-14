Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Current higher stages of load shedding are short-term: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Eskom has assured Cabinet that the current implementation of higher stages of load shedding is a short-term phase.

The power utility has been warning South Africans to use electricity sparingly due to increasing demand during the peak hours.

Ntshavheni has been briefing the media on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held yesterday.

“Cabinet was updated on the current planned maintenance programme that’s being implemented by Eskom to ensure the sustainability of Eskom plants. The constant implementation of the plan fleet maintenance programme has resulted in increased stages of load shedding in recent days. The implementation of stage 6 load shedding was a regress from the lower stages of load shedding. Cabinet was assured that the current implementation of increased stages of load shedding is a short-term phase as Eskom prepares for more sustained and lesser stages of load shedding in the not so distance future.”

Source: SABC News


