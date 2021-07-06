Currie Cup – DHL WP raising the game against Tafel Lager Griquas

Share this article

















DHL Western Province Ernest Van Rhyn will captain the home side against the Tafel Lager Griquas at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday 7 July 2021 at Cape Town Stadium.

On the starting team Centre Dan du Plessis, flank Nama Xaba and hooker JJ Kotze have all returned from injury . There are six changes in total to the starting line-up that will face the Kimberley side in a clash which kicks off at 15h45 on Wednesday. Rikus Pretorius shifts to outside centre to partner Du Plessis in midfield while Godlen Masimla is at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline. Two new flanks in the fit-again Xaba and Johan du Toit, who comes in for the injured Hacjivah Dayimani. Two changes are in the front row, with tighthead prop Sazi Sandi making his first start of the campaign alongside Kotze.

The extended replacements bench also includes lock JD Schickerling and centre Juan de Jongh who could make his first appearance for DHL Western Province since 2016.

DHL Western Province Head Coach John Dobson said that the focus for his team is on putting together an accurate performance in all departments.

“We know that we can raise our game in a number of areas and we are excited to see what some of the players coming in can add against what will be a motivated Tafel Lager Griquas side. “The key for us will be to execute our gameplan as clinically as possible to take some winning momentum into our break for the game against the British and Irish Lions next week” he said.

Full Team Announcement:

DHL Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements (from): 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Niel Otto, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Abner van Reenen, 24 Andre-Hugo Venter, 25 Justin Basson, 26 Juan de Jongh.

Twitter handle @WP_RUGBY

Live Supersport TV 15.45pm

Source : Fatima Said and Western Province Professional Rugby Media (WPPR)