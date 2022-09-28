‘Cybercrime kingpins’ arrested by Interpol and Hawks in Pretoria raids

Two Nigerians, aged 39 and 42, were arrested in dawn raids by Interpol and the Hawks on Wednesday in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria.

TimesLIVE understands the suspects are believed to be connected to Nigerian organised crime syndicates operating sophisticated cybercrime networks.

“The search and seizure operation by the joint team recovered electronic equipment, including laptops and phones, thousands of rand in cash, as well as an unlicensed firearm, in Wapadrand and Sunnyside,” said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

“The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team. This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance, investments, Bitcoin, employment and related advance fee fraud.”