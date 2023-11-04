D6 left shattered after the passing of Hajji Mogamat Noor Ebrahim

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Voice of the Cape is saddened about the news that Hajji Mogamat Noor Ebrahim of the District Six (D6) Museum has passed on. Ebrahim, described as a jovial man, always up for telling a story will be dearly missed.

VOC station manager Goolam Fakier said it was an honour and privilege to have worked with Ebrahim.

“On behalf of VOC, we are saddened by the passing of Hajji Noor Ebrahim. Hajji Noor was passionate about the restitution of District Six. As an organisation, VOC is committed to continue the legacy of Hajji Noor and those who passed before him who wanted to see claimants return to D6. We pray that Jannah awaits the deceased and grant sabr to the family and loved ones,” Fakier said.

Chrischené Julius of D6 museum said Ebrahim was an asset to the community.

“Noor Ebrahim has been with us since we opened our doors in 1992 and during that time, he was so good to us. He kept us on our toes and was never shy to share his story of how it was to live in the area, leaving many teary eyed and it made people see D6 in a different way. Our hearts are broken, and we wish to share our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family,” she stated.

Speaking to VOC News, Isgaak Ebrahim, the son of Noor Ebrahim said his father was a family man, shaped his community.

“My dad was an amazing man who loved us unconditionally, he always had the best interest of his family at heart. He was focused on improving the life of his family till the end. He dedicated his life to bringing awareness and telling the story of District Six and leaves a wonderful legacy behind,” he added.

Ebrahim’s Janaaza will be at 12:00pm on Saturday afternoon. For more details call VOC on 021 442 3500.