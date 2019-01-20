DA billboard continues to draw criticism

The DA’s election billboard carrying the names of people who died during the Marikana and Life Esidimeni tragedies continues to draw criticism.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane unveiled the billboard titled “the ANC is killing us”, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The DA says the billboard is about justice and it commemorates the many South Africans who became victims of what they call an indifferent and uncaring ANC government.

The party also says incidents like Marikana should never have happened in a democratic SA.

Political Analyst from the North West University, Andre Duvenhage, says although the DA has the right to hold the ruling party accountable, it has the responsibility to avoid confrontation.

He says, “It is clear to me that opposition parties will do anything to unsettle the ANC at this point and this may create a lot of conflict and tension between and among political parties. What we want in the country is relative stability and people putting viewpoints forward in order to organise and mobilise support.”

Meanwhile, a resident in the North West says, “It’s a cheap way of lobbying for elections. You should face the ANC in the most professional manner if you are lobbying for votes.”

“I do not think it’s in the people’s best interest to use the deceased people’s names in order to win votes. I think that is very wrong.”

