DA calls for the removal of Dion Theys and co-accused in multi-million PPE scandal

Seven health officials including Dr Theys, Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gaborone and Deputy Director of Finance, Victor Nyokong were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

The seven health officials and two company directors face charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and the Public Finance Management Act.

Provincial DA leader, Harold McGluwa says, “We have opposed this appointment of Dr. Theys when he was arrested six months ago and even twice for the violation of PFMA as the acting HOD. Subsequently, he was appointed by the Premier and the MEC. We have been calling for his removal.”

The Northern Cape health department says they have noted with concern the arrest of some of their officials.

The department’s spokesperson, Lebogang Majaha says the matter will be dealt with internally.

“Our position at this point and time is it would be premature for us to pre-empt the outcome of any court process but for now, we are looking into the matter, but ensuring that internal processes unfold in consultation with affected officials.”

