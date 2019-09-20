DA councillor arrested, charged with business robbery

JOHANNESBURG – A Democratic Alliance councillor in the West Rand municipality has been arrested.

He was one of three men arrested for the robbery of a Pep Store in Hillbrow this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambe says police officers patrolling Pretoria and Catherine streets on Wednesday spotted a suspicious-looking Mercedes which was allegedly being driven by the councillor of the car.

Upon searching the car, police found two pistols, ammunition and cash.

“The councillor was the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, a grey Mercedes-Benz and when the police stopped and searched the car they found that indeed he is a DA councillor, ward 26, 27, 28 Westonaria through his payslip”, said Shihambe.

The man has been charged with business robbery as well as the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.