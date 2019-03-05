DA hopes a coalition of parties could unseat ANC

A coalition of opposition parties could unseat the ANC in upcoming elections. That’s according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane was addressing the media outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on Monday, to outline the DA’s plans in the first 100 days in office should they win the May general elections.

The plans include reducing the size of Cabinet to 15 ministries, jobs for youth through a National Civilian Service initiative, and cleaning up SAA and Eskom.

Maimane says, “We will increase child grant and I know increasing child grant sounds populist. We want to bring it up to R547. That’s an increase that makes sure it’s a living grant cause at this point the current grant allocation of R410 puts a child below the poverty line.”

However, to implement its plans, the DA needs to remove the ruling ANC – a task that Maimane says is possible through coalitions.

“I have a dream for this country of a post liberation era South Africa and I think the sooner we get rid of the ANC the better and therefore, the objective behind that is to work together with South Africans who believe in the constitution; who believe in a market-based economy; who believe in non-racialism; who believe in eradication of corruption and building of a capable (government) to work together to remove this current government, because if we don’t state capture is going to happen again. ANC is not going to sober up from an era of corruption.”

Mamaine also spoke against the scourge of Gender-based violence in the country. He says law enforcement needs to prioritise the protection of victims.

[source: sabc news]

Share this article











Comments

comments