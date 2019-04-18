DA, IEC to meet over de Lille apology ruling

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader Mmusi Maimane says they will be meeting with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to discuss the ruling that the party should apologise to GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille.

On Tuesday, the IEC ordered the DA to desist from saying that de Lille was fired as Cape Town mayor and to publicly apologise to her within three days.

Maimane was speaking during a visit to residents of Douglas in the Northern Cape.

“We will be engaging with the IEC regarding the matter. Ours is that we must build a South Africa where parties like the DA hold public representatives accountable regardless of where they come from,” says maimane.

The DA representative at the IEC Mike Moriarty has since said they disagree with the commission’s ruling about De Lille’s resignation.

He adds that DA has consulted its legal advisors who stated that the IEC has no powers to issue instructions in such matters.

[source: Sabc News]

