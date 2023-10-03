DA in Limpopo urges MEC to protect the poultry industry

Share this article

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo, wants Agriculture MEC Thabo Mokone to devise plans to protect the poultry industry from the Avian Flu outbreak in the province.

DA spokesperson on agriculture, Lindy Wilson, says the ministry should ensure that there are sufficient vaccines available to mitigate further losses. Government is keeping a close watch on poultry and egg supplies nationwide as Avian Flu has been identified in many parts of the country. Wilson says they want a transparent and real picture of the severity of the outbreak in the province.

“The DA is concerned that the outbreak in Limpopo is going to affect the poorest and most vulnerable. We are reliably informed that on one farm alone over 50 000 birds have been culled. The entire egg production plant is under quarantine and all staff salaries have had 25% of their salaries cut in an attempt to save costs and keep the doors open. The DA has written to the MEC for Agriculture Thabo Mokone to urgently advise what actions are being taken in Limpopo to protect the industry and job,” says Wilson.

Source: SABC News