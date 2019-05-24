DA launches fresh bid to oust Mkhwebane

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the newly-elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to launch a new investigation into the fitness of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

The party wants Mkhwebane removed from office. DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen says the proposal emanates from the latest judgment of the North Gauteng High Court – which set aside Mkhwebane’s report into the Vrede Dairy Project.

The court found that the report was unconstitutional and invalid. Steenhuisen says the official opposition is optimistic that the African National Congress (ANC) will not use its majority, like it did in the previous Parliament, to block her ousting.

“I think there is a different Parliament now. This is a sixth Parliament. There are new office bearers and if the ANC, the President in particular, is committed to tearing up and clearing up as the President has said that he is committed to transparency and accountability . As he said after the election as the President in the National Assembly surely they can’t sit on their hands and scratch their heads about one of these key important institutions in our democracy that is deeply compromised by an officer holder who continues to embarrass the institution, who continues to have her reports set aside, and continues to bring questions of competency around her office .”

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) also wants Mkhwebane sacked.

The Public Protector, however, seems unshaken. Mkhwebane is considering appealing the Vrede court ruling.

[source: SABC News]

