DA leader calls for blacklisting of corrupt home affairs officials

LOCAL
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for the blacklisting of corrupt home affairs officials.
Foreigners should not be expected to have legal documentation when the department is incapable of doing its job, he said.
He blamed the department for its failure to monitor SA’s borders and corrupt officials who collude with criminal syndicates to issue fraudulent documentation to foreigners.
The DA’s proposals for this problem included blacklisting officials found guilty of corruption and fraud to prevent them from working for any state agency or government department and laying criminal charges against them.
“You can’t have legal immigrants in SA if the home affairs department is unable to manage borders or process immigration applications. Instead of fanning the flames of xenophobic violence, we should be directing the anger to the minister of home affairs.”
Nyathi was a Zimbabwean living in Diepsloot. He was murdered last week.
“Nyathi’s murder, along with all the other despicable acts of violence visited upon foreigners, are symptoms of deep rot in government, particularly in the department of home affairs, whose failure to process and document immigrants has left them at the mercy of government and vigilantes.