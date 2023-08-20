DA lodges court bid to compel Eskom to restore Lichtenburg’s power

Share this article

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West has lodged an urgent court application against Eskom to compel it to address the power supply disruptions in Lichtenburg.

The area has been without electricity for weeks.

The second transformer was damaged and later vandalised, after a pylon fell on it.

Eskom has bought a new transformer, but wants the Ditsobotla Local Municipality to pay at least R123-million before it can restore power to the area.

The DA’s provincial leader Leon Basson says, “It has become evident that Eskom’s strategy has always been too explicit. The vandalised transformer will continue to affect large scale of electricity supply as long as a long term debt strategy exists, which the Constitutional Court has deemed unconstitutional and illegal. The DA has approached the High Court in Pretoria for urgent access and we hope that the court will accommodate our urgent application.”

Source: SABC News