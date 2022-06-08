DA members in CPT protest over high fuel cost

LOCAL

DA members took to the streets across the city on Wednesday morning in protest of exorbitant fuel costs. The party is calling on government to scrap the general fuel levy entirely to ease the impact of petrol hikes on motorists.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show earlier, Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says it is unfair for commuters to bare the brunt of continuous increases. He also assured residents that the protest action will be lawful and non-disruptive.