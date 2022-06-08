Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
DA members in CPT protest over high fuel cost

DA members took to the streets across the city on Wednesday morning in protest of exorbitant fuel costs. The party is calling on government to scrap the general fuel levy entirely to ease the impact of petrol hikes on motorists.
Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show earlier, Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says it is unfair for commuters to bare the brunt of continuous increases. He also assured residents that the protest action will be lawful and non-disruptive.
“There is an opportunity to cut around R6 off the fuel price. A plan was presented to national government on how to achieve this because as we know just under 40% of this fuel price is tax and there are ways to redistribute this and lessen the impact on residents,” explained Smith.

 


