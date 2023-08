Share this article

The Democratic Alliance Gauteng Provincial Congress has officially kicked off in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Saturday morning.

The DA’s Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille, is among the attendees. Almost 1000 delegates from across the province will discuss policy matters and also vote for a new provincial leader.

Incumbent leader, Solly Msimanga is up against Khume Ramulifho.

Msimanga says his goal is to strengthen the DA’s hold in Gauteng following next year’s elections.

Source: SABC News