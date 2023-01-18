DA rejects electricity tariff increase granted to Eskom

Share this article

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it rejects the electricity tariff increase granted to Eskom, by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) last week.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen says they will be applying for an interdict in the high court to stop the implementation of this latest 18.65 % tariff increase. He says government has neglected South Africans and this can’t be allowed.

It would seem the battle lines have drawn. The DA says it will approach the courts in a bid to ensure that the tariff increase is interdicted.

Last week the announcement by Nersa sent shock-waves across the country. With businesses set to suffer a huge blow including households who depend on Eskom for electricity supply.

Steenhuisen says the time for writing letters and begging government to do its job has passed and he will now take-on the state.

“The DA rejects this tariff increase by Nersa. We reject Stage 6 load-shedding, and we reject government’s poor response or rather lack of response to the biggest crisis our country has faced in the history of democracy. We have therefore instructed our lawyer to apply to the high court of South Africa for the interdict against the implementation of the increase, pending the following relief – to have Nersa’s decision of 12 January 2023 declared inconsistent with the constitution of South Africa to have it declared invalid and to have it set aside,” says Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen has also called on all South Africans to take up the fight against rolling blackouts through joining the DA in its protest at the African National Congress (ANC) Head-quarters, Luthuli House next week.

Source: SABC News