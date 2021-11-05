Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

DA retains City of Cape Town, followed by ANC, EFF

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Final local government election results show that the DA has 135 seats in the City of Cape Town. The party lost 19 seats compared to the 2016 elections.

The ANC has 43 seats and lost 14 compared to the previous elections. The EFF got 10 seats representing a growth of 3 more seats when compared to the last election.

The party is also leading on Robben Island after scooping 51.67% of the vote. Newcomers, the Good Party has 9 seats followed by the Cape Coloured Congress with 7 seats.

The rest of the seats in council went to the ACDP and other smaller parties. The DA has won with a reduced majority in Cape Town with 58.22% of the vote.

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.