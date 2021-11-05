DA retains City of Cape Town, followed by ANC, EFF

Share this article

















Final local government election results show that the DA has 135 seats in the City of Cape Town. The party lost 19 seats compared to the 2016 elections.

The ANC has 43 seats and lost 14 compared to the previous elections. The EFF got 10 seats representing a growth of 3 more seats when compared to the last election.

The party is also leading on Robben Island after scooping 51.67% of the vote. Newcomers, the Good Party has 9 seats followed by the Cape Coloured Congress with 7 seats.

The rest of the seats in council went to the ACDP and other smaller parties. The DA has won with a reduced majority in Cape Town with 58.22% of the vote.

Source: SABC