DA to announce new leader on Sunday

The Democratic Alliance says it will announce its new leader on Sunday afternoon following its first-ever virtual elective congress which will begin on Saturday.

This year, the official opposition party lost three provincial leaders with one saying it’s no longer the party he joined 20 years ago.

This was preceded by the exiting of some senior party leaders including Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip.

The DA has also lost the appeal of voters after losing ground in the 2019 and 2016 local government elections.

Chairperson of the DA Elective Congress, Dr Ivan Meyer, says hybrid centres have been set up at venues across the country to enable delegates without internet access to participate in the congress.

“Due to the connectivity and load shedding in some of these areas some delegates will meet in 38 hybrid venues across the country to have access to the DA federal congress. About 500 will meet in these particular venues across the country, some will have ten people, some will have 100 people and it also gave the delegates an opportunity to choose where they feel most comfortable. We will announce the new leader of the DA on Sunday, first of November,” says Meyer.