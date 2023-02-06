DA wants Godongwana to use R1bn Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship to buy Eskom diesel

The DA wants finance minister Enoch Godongwana to request that the almost R1bn sponsorship of English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur be immediately reallocated to buy diesel for Eskom to lower the stage of load-shedding.

DA MP and shadow minister of finance Dion George said the party will write to Godongwana in a bid to stop the planned sponsorship by SA Tourism.

George said National Treasury has repeatedly claimed there is no additional money for diesel.

“That the ANC government has R1bn to waste on a foreign soccer sponsorship belies this claim. The money must immediately be relocated and used to alleviate load-shedding before it is wasted,” he said.

“Treasury, as the custodian of the national purse, is obliged to exercise its powers in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and relevant Treasury regulations on public expenditure to refuse authorisation of the deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur.