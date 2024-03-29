Damelin College students uncertain about institution’s future

Share this article

Frustrated students from Damelin College in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, say they still have not received formal communication from management on the future of the institution.

Four Educor institutions including Damelin College, CityVarsity, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College were deregistered by the Department of Higher Education over issues of gross non-compliance including failing to submit annual financial statements, poor curriculum performance and corruption allegations.

Students say they are extremely disappointed in Damelin’s lack of communication.

One student says, “It’s crazy how this happened in like three months. They never communicated and they have not said a single word to us so I think that Damelin is cooked, just know that.”

“With everything that is going on, the part that really alarmed me the most was that we have been here over a month and the head office gives us calls to ask if we are actually interested in coming into the institution, so that tells you that the communication between head office and the branches is not 100%, which means that there is something they’re not telling us, so maybe this branch is eating the money of the student’s,” another student says.

Source: SABC News