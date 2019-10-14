DA’s JP Smith faces motion of no confidence

Share this article

















Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security and Democratic Alliance deputy caucus leader in the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, is expected to face a motion of no confidence on Monday.

The motion has been brought by two fellow DA councillors, Courtney Van Wyk and Steven Vuba.

In a letter calling for the motion, Smith is accused of being at the centre of heightened tensions and disunity within the caucus.

The letter also states that despite efforts to foster unity, divisive behaviour still continued.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

