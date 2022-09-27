Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Dassenhoek High School torched after police search

Local, NewsNo Comments
Some parts of the Dassenhoek High School west of Durban have been torched. This follows last week’s police search at the school, where items including cellphones were confiscated.

It is alleged that the school library and some offices were destroyed.

Another school, Ndengetho High, was also torched two weeks ago after a similar police search.

 

The Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department Muzi Mahlambi says ring leaders have been identified and arrests will be made soon.

“They did not only burn it on Thursday, they came back again on Friday and burnt it further. That affected two departmental heads’ offices and 6 classrooms. We are working with the intelligence and local police to identify the perpetrators. Very soon there will be apprehension in this regard”, says Mahlambi.

Source: SABC news

