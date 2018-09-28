Data containing Gupta leaks can be received as evidence

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has allowed data on three hard drives containing what has become known as #Guptaleaks to be received as evidence in the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zondo also said should any specific person or party wish to have access to the data, leave should be sought from the commission.

The ruling comes after advocate Kate Hofmeyr’s argument on Friday morning that the commission can receive any evidence relevant to its mandate.

Between 200 000 and 300 000 emails were leaked to the media a year ago that set in motion a series of exposés that became known as the #GuptaLeaks.

The emails showed how the Gupta family, who had the ear of former president Jacob Zuma and enriched his son Duduzane through numerous directorships, had infiltrated numerous state-owned enterprises and laundered money to fund private projects and to bank accounts in Dubai and India.

[Source: News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments